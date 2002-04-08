SAN DIEGO, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP ( www.JohnsonFistel.com ) is investigating whether Olo Inc. (“Olo” or the “Company”) (: OLO), any of its executive officers, or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focus on investors' losses and whether they may be recovered under the federal securities laws.



What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On August 11, 2022, Olo announced second-quarter results and outlook. The net loss was $11.7 million or $0.07 per share, compared to a net loss of $2.4 million or $0.02 per share a year ago. Additionally, per one analyst covering Olo, management disclosed Subway (~15K locations) has begun the process of replacing Olo's Rails product with a homegrown solution (2.5k locations moved in 2Q with the remaining expected in 1Q23. Following this news, Olo stock was trading down over 30% in pre-market trading on August 12, 2022.

