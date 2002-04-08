LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRC Health , the leading partner in building Human Understanding through personalized healthcare solutions and data-driven insights, today announced it is now a Supporting Partner of The Beryl Institute , a global network of healthcare professionals and experience champions. This new partnership represents the shared commitment of multiple organizations to the patient experience movement, and underscores NRC Health’s dedication to improving patient experience through Human Understanding.



“The need for more patient-centered healthcare has never been more apparent than now,” said Helen Hrdy, Chief Growth Officer at NRC Health. “We are delighted to partner with The Beryl Institute and bring our unique perspective on Human Understanding to improve the patient experience across all care settings.”

As a Diamond Supporting Partner, NRC Health will support The Beryl Institute in expanding resources, growing the healthcare market, and providing ongoing opportunities to collaborate in helping healthcare organizations deliver the best possible experiences for patients.

NRC Health has been an avid supporter of The Beryl Institute for many years, through participation in webinars and conferences, as well as the Institute’s Patient Advocacy Community Membership Work Group , where NRC Health Improvement Advisor Toya Gorley serves as an advisor.

​​“We are excited to have NRC Health join the community as one of our newest supporting partners,” said The Beryl Institute President & CEO Jason Wolf. “NRC Health's focus on leveraging the power of Human Understanding is essential to our community's commitment to transforming the human experience. We are grateful for their support which enables the expansion of content for and access to members across our global community.”

About NRC Health

For more than 40 years, NRC Health ( NRC) has been committed to achieving Human Understanding and bringing healthcare organizations closer to their customers than ever before by illuminating and improving the key moments that define an experience and build trust. Guided by their uniquely empathic heritage, proprietary methods, skilled associates, and holistic approach, NRC Health helps its customers design experiences that exceed expectations, inspire loyalty, and improve well-being among patients, residents, physicians, nurses, and staff. For more information, email [email protected] , or visit www.nrchealth.com .

About The Beryl Institute

The Beryl Institute is a global community of healthcare professionals and experience champions committed to transforming the human experience in healthcare. As a pioneer and leader of the experience movement and patient experience profession for more than a decade, the Institute offers unparalleled access to unbiased research and proven practices, networking and professional development opportunities, and a safe, neutral space to exchange ideas and learn from others. For more information, visit www.theberylinstitute.org

