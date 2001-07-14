Missouri American Water will replace nearly 8,000 feet (approximately 1.5 miles) of aging water main in Affton, MO starting this summer. The company is upgrading the aging 8- and 12-inch cast-iron water mains that were installed in the 1930s with new 12-inch and 16-inch ductile iron mains along the following streets:

Gravois Road from Tesson Ferry Road to New Hampshire Avenue

from Tesson Ferry Road to New Hampshire Avenue New Hampshire Avenue from Gravois Road to Weber Road

from Gravois Road to Weber Road Weber Road from Valcour Avenue to Gravois Road

Traffic detours will continue around the New Hampshire Avenue railroad crossing for approximately one week followed by an approximate three-week detour of the Weber Road railroad crossing. Traffic will be detoured onto Valcour Avenue, Heege Road, and Mackenzie Road.

“Investing $5 million to replace these 90-year-old pipes will enhance water service and reliability in Affton, both for everyday use and for community fire protection,” said Rich Svindland, president of Missouri American Water. “This improvement project is part of our $400 million investment this year to upgrade our water and wastewater systems across the state.”

The company will also replace eight fire hydrants and 140 service lines along the pipeline route.

Weather permitting, work will be completed in late fall. Construction will take place between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Some after-hour work may be necessary in high-traffic areas to minimize inconvenience to our customers. Final restoration of streets and yards will take place in the spring.

To view a map of pipe replacement projects, visit Missouri American Water's new interactive map.

Motorists should use caution when driving in the construction areas and obey traffic signs, detour routes and flaggers. Missouri American Water will provide continuous updates as work occurs. Customers may receive updates via door hangers and/or the company’s notification system that contacts customers via phone, text or email based on customer preferences. Visit missouriamwater.com for emergency alerts and create or update a MyWater account to sign up for notifications.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005272/en/