For the first time ever, the iconic Video Music Awards will literally be out of this world with The VMA Experience on Roblox designed by Super League



SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in metaverse gaming, and MTV announced today the exciting lift-off of The Video Music Awards Experience on Roblox . As a companion to the premiere of the Best Metaverse Performance category at the VMAs, fans can launch into the custom iconic Moon Person immersive experience, complete with a virtual red carpet, three music and dance themed activities, exclusive in-experience rewards, promotional billboards and more. And in another first, visitors have the exclusive opportunity to vote within the experience for the first Best Metaverse Performance award winner, with nominees Ariana Grande, BLACKPINK, BTS, Charli XCX, Justin Bieber, and Twenty One Pilots.

IMAGES OF THE VMA EXPERIENCE HERE

The 2022 “VMAs” will return to celebrate the biggest names in music on Sunday, August 28th at 8PM ET/PT with show-stopping surprises, epic performances and a fan-filled audience LIVE from New Jersey’s famed Prudential Center and airing across MTV’s global footprint of linear and digital platforms in 170+ countries, reaching 422 million households in nearly 30 different languages.

The innovative award show companion virtual world blasts off today at light speed inside Roblox, a global online platform connecting millions of people through immersive shared experiences, and runs through September 3rd. The custom experience designed and produced by Super League features multiple interactive competitions and activities, including Tap That Dance, Race to the VMAs, and VMA Studio Session. The futuristic space-themed environment also features a red carpet with a custom step and repeat backdrop for metaverse photo opps and various locations where community members will meet five otherworldly NPCs (non-playable characters), including a pop star, DJ, and a music producer.

“It is inspiring to partner with a brand that has been pioneering music and entertainment experiences for decades to deliver yet another level of innovation to fans,” says Ann Hand, CEO of Super League. “Super League and MTV are on a roll in the metaverse, this time on one of the biggest metaverse platforms in the world.”

"The MTV Video Music Awards has a long history of social and digital innovations, as we always look to meet our fans where they are," said Amy Campbell, Chief Marketing Officer, Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios. "We are thrilled to work with our friends at Super League Gaming for the VMA Experience on Roblox, which will give our fans an exclusive opportunity to experience the VMAs like never before - in the metaverse."

As visitors enter the experience, they'll be surrounded by glitz, glamour, paparazzi and excitement that make the VMAs one of the most unforgettable nights of the year, and feel like they are part of this iconic celebration of music - wherever they are in this world - and beyond. From August 12th until the day of the show, new content, experiences, and opportunities to vote will be introduced, giving users plenty of reasons to come back often, in the lead up to the big night.

Click HERE to rocket into The VMA Experience.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG) is a leading publisher of games, monetization tools and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company’s solutions provide incomparable access to an audience consisting of players in the largest global metaverse environments, fans of hundreds of thousands of gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across major social media and digital video platforms. Fueled by proprietary and patented technology systems, the company’s platform includes access to vibrant in-game communities, a leading metaverse advertising platform, a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, cloud-based livestream production tools, and an award-winning esports invitational tournament series. Super League’s properties deliver powerful opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve impactful insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of all ages. For more, go to superleague.com .

About Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios

Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios is one of the preeminent media entities in the world that connects with global audiences through its nine iconic brands – MTV, Comedy Central, VH1, CMT, Pop, Logo, Smithsonian, Paramount Network and TV Land – as well as MTV Entertainment Studios which produces acclaimed series and movies and the award-winning, Oscar-nominated MTV Documentary Films.

Media Contact

For Super League

Gillian Sheldon

[email protected]