Urbana Corporation Has Filed 2022 Second Quarter Interim Financial Statements

5 minutes ago
/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbana Corporation (TSX & CSE: URB & URB.A) announces today that it has filed its unaudited interim financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022 with the applicable Canadian securities regulators.

PDF versions of the documents are available at www.urbanacorp.com and at www.sedar.com.

For further information contact:

Elizabeth Naumovski
Investor Relations
(416) 595-9106 [email protected]


