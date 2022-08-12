PR Newswire

Iconic Celebrity Chef Driven Eatery Arrives in San Diego

FUNNER, Calif., Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN — the iconic eatery created by celebrated multi-Michelin-starred chef and television personality, Gordon Ramsay — has opened its doors at Harrah's Resort Southern California . Inspired by the acclaimed FOX culinary competition series of the same name, the new restaurant raises the bar amongst San Diego's growing culinary scene that celebrates exceptional and exhilarating dining experiences.

Hell's Kitchen at Harrah's Resort Southern California Opens Today

As the first location in California and largest outpost to date, this Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN occupies an 11,360-square-foot space and can accommodate up to 332 guests. Diners can expect an experience in tune with the legendary concept where the restaurant's design and menu are emblazoned with the iconic red and blue flames, including the waitstaff, while the space will feature an elegant bar, full-service restaurant, exhibition kitchen, plush lounge, curated wine wall, two private dining rooms (with the ability to be combined into one larger space) and two chef's tables.

"I love Southern California," said Chef Gordon Ramsay. "It's one of the best places to live, as well as visit, so it was a no brainer to bring California's first HELL'S KITCHEN to Harrah's Resort SoCal."

As fans might hope, Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN at Harrah's Resort SoCal will feature many of Chef Ramsay's signature dishes, such as his famed Beef Wellington and Sticky Toffee Pudding, among other specialty items such as Lobster Risotto, Wagyu Meatballs, Pan Seared Scallops and Crispy Skin Salmon, to name a few, on top of sought-after cocktails that are celebrated for their delivery, like the Smoke on the BLVD and Notes from Gordon — which is presented with a cheeky remark from the celebrity chef himself. In addition to an impressive menu dedicated to vegetarian and vegan dishes, diners can also indulge in the Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN signature prix fixe menu, and can expect to see new and progressive dishes specific to the Harrah's Resort SoCal location in the coming months, solidifying the restaurant on the forefront of culinary trends, and ensuring every meal provides a hint of surprise.

"It is an honor to open the first Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN in the state," said restaurant General Manager Sarah Ertmann. "This addition to Harrah's Resort SoCal only furthers our mission to provide guests with unforgettable experiences and Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN embodies just that."

Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN is open seven days a week for dinner service from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Friday–Saturday and 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Sunday–Thursday. Reservations are live for booking on OpenTable, viewable here .

Images of Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN are viewable here and b-roll is viewable here.

For ongoing updates and more information, please visit https://www.harrahssocal.com/ . To keep up with Funner news and other exciting resort happenings, make sure to follow along on Instagram at @HarrahsSoCal and Facebook at www.facebook.com/harrahssocal .

ABOUT GORDON RAMSAY NORTH AMERICA

Gordon Ramsay North America comprises the North American restaurant business of acclaimed chef, restaurateur, TV personality and author Gordon Ramsay. In 2019, Gordon Ramsay inked a deal with private equity firm Lion Capital to expand Gordon Ramsay restaurant concepts across the U.S. The company currently has 13 restaurants across Boston, Chicago, Orlando, Las Vegas, Atlantic City, Baltimore, Lake Tahoe and Kansas City, several of which are in partnership with Caesars Entertainment.

The group is scaling dining concepts including outdoor and take-out, as the company taps into several of Gordon Ramsay's successful U.S. and international key brands including Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips, Gordon Ramsay Burger, Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza, Gordon Ramsay Steak and Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN.

In addition to the Gordon Ramsay North America restaurants, there are 43 international restaurants in the Gordon Ramsay Restaurants portfolio worldwide, where Gordon Ramsay holds a total of 7 Michelin stars.

For more information, please visit https://www.gordonramsayrestaurants.com .

ABOUT HARRAH'S RESORT SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

Located between San Diego and Los Angeles, in a mountain valley along the San Luis Rey River, Funner, California is the city where fun lives. Offering two luxurious towers housing 1,087 rooms and suites, an award-winning trifecta of pools, a serene 11,000 square-foot spa and SoCal's first tribally owned brewery it's easy to see why Harrah's Resort SoCal is voted "Best Resort in Funner, CA." Pack your victory dance or your party pants and get ready to get away from it all. Sip on a golden martini, indulge in delicacies from around the world and go all-in on fun with weekly promotions, SoCal's first all-table Jackpot and a gaming floor packed with 1,600 Slots or 50 Table Games. It really is all fun and games in Funner, CA! To book your stay or learn more visit www.harrahssocal.com . If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537).

ABOUT THE RINCON TRIBE

The Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians is a sovereign government recognized by the United States of America. The Tribe owns Harrah's Resort Southern California and uses profits from this and other commercial enterprises to provide government services including police and environmental enforcement; economic development; healthcare and culture programs; and a tribal court. At no cost to taxpayers, Rincon's public safety operations respond to emergencies in the neighboring communities, with more than a majority of calls generating outside the Reservation. Rincon's tribal enterprises are significant contributors to the North San Diego County economy through job creation, tax generation, purchase of local products and services and charitable donations. www.rincon-nsn.gov .

ABOUT CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment company in the US and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

ABOUT FOX ENTERTAINMENT

FOX Entertainment's 30-year legacy of innovative, hit programming includes 9-1-1, 9-1-1: LONE STAR, THE MASKED SINGER, LEGO MASTERS, THE SIMPSONS, "Empire," "24," "The X-Files" and "American Idol." Delivering high-quality scripted, non-scripted, animation, live content and major sports, FOX won the 2020-2021 broadcast season, marking the second consecutive season it ranked #1. In addition to its broadcast network, FOX Entertainment oversees the operations of FOX Alternative Entertainment, its in-house unscripted studio that produces THE MASKED SINGER, I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE and NAME THAT TUNE, among other series; and the award-winning animation studio Bento Box Entertainment, which produces animated content for FOX, including the Emmy Award-winning hit BOB'S BURGERS and new series DUNCANVILLE, THE GREAT NORTH and HOUSEBROKEN, as well as programming for other broadcast, streaming and cable platforms. Tubi, FOX Entertainment's fast-growing ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) service, features more than 30,000 movies and television series, and news content that's available in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Australia.

ABOUT ITV AMERICA

ITV America, part of ITV Studios, is one of the largest independent producers of unscripted content in the US. The company consists of six vertical production labels, including ITV Entertainment, Leftfield Pictures, Sirens Media, Thinkfactory Media, High Noon Entertainment and Good Caper Content, with series such as: HELL'S KITCHEN (FOX); Emmy-winner Queer Eye (Netflix); Love Island (CBS); The Chase (ABC); Fixer Upper (HGTV); The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo); and Pawn Stars, Alone and Forged in Fire (HISTORY), among many others.

