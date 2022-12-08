Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 288 stocks valued at a total of $843.00Mil. The top holdings were IPOF(2.32%), WFC(2.23%), and JD(1.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:TSLA by 20,802 shares. The trade had a 1.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $934.99.

On 08/12/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $881.5151 per share and a market cap of $920.82Bil. The stock has returned 22.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 105.66, a price-book ratio of 25.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 63.08 and a price-sales ratio of 14.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought 37,659 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 48,510. The trade had a 1.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $444.05.

On 08/12/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $423.55 per share and a market cap of $385.35Bil. The stock has returned -3.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-book ratio of 3.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.07 and a price-sales ratio of 2.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought 200,127 shares of NYSE:WFC for a total holding of 247,104. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.63.

On 08/12/2022, Wells Fargo & Co traded for a price of $45.475 per share and a market cap of $171.58Bil. The stock has returned -9.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wells Fargo & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-book ratio of 1.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.86 and a price-sales ratio of 2.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought 109,996 shares of NAS:JD for a total holding of 185,145. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.1.

On 08/12/2022, JD.com Inc traded for a price of $56.985 per share and a market cap of $88.85Bil. The stock has returned -19.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JD.com Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -51.33 and a price-sales ratio of 0.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 138,276 shares in NYSE:BAC, giving the stock a 0.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.18 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Bank of America Corp traded for a price of $36.03 per share and a market cap of $289.71Bil. The stock has returned -12.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of America Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-book ratio of 1.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.09 and a price-sales ratio of 3.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

