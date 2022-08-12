Available Everywhere On Demand & Digital; Followed by Cinedigm's Streaming Channel ConTV

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2022 / Cinedigm announced today that the Company has acquired all North American rights to the documentary GoldenEra. Twenty-five years after its release, 1997's GoldenEye on Nintendo 64 is still considered one of the greatest video games of all time. Featuring interviews with its creators, the documentary takes an in-depth look at the rise and fall of the innovative team behind the landmark game. The film is set to release on digital August 23rd ahead of the 25th anniversary of the game, and then will be made available on Cinedigm's streaming channel ConTV.

GoldenEye, which was based on the James Bond megahit, took the video game industry by storm and brought 3D gaming to players across the world. From its state-of-the-art graphics to revolutionary first-person shooter POV, the game's popularity reached a level few others had seen and would go on to dominate the gaming industry through the next 2 decades Almost as soon as the game was released, the crew behind it started getting poached, and before the dust was even able to settle on its awards won, the team behind it was gone.

GoldenEra seeks to celebrate a watershed moment in gaming history. To reconnect players and fans of the original game with a time and place, when gaming was social, communal and awe-inspiring. The documentary also explores the creative process behind the game, the culture in which innovation thrived, and the team from countryside England whose ambition, innovation and ingenuity, resulted in countless hours of joy for players around the world. Told by academics, journalists, celebrities and the game's designers, GoldenEra reconnects fans with this one-of-a-kind game. GoldenEra features interviews with Peer Schneider, Chief Content Officer at IGN, Robert Bowling, FMR Creative Strategist at Infinity Ward and face of Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Mick Gordon, Music Composer on DOOM Eternal, Wolfenstein and Prey.

"Even two decades after its release, GoldenEye still has a massive impact on modern-day gaming," said Yolanda Macias, Chief Content Officer at Cinedigm. "There is so much for fans to love about this documentary. Whether you're a fan of gaming, CONs, the 90s or James Bond, this film encapsulates that era so precisely and it brings on a nostalgia factor."

The deal was negotiated by Brandon Hill, Manager of Acquisitions on behalf of Cinedigm and Jordan Dykstra on behalf of Film Bridge International.

Official Trailer: https://youtu.be/9BdtZ8Do5tc

