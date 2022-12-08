ATRIA INVESTMENTS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 743 stocks valued at a total of $4.75Bil. The top holdings were IVV(2.98%), BSV(2.82%), and OACP(2.25%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ATRIA INVESTMENTS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ATRIA INVESTMENTS LLC bought 979,711 shares of ARCA:BSV for a total holding of 1,747,749. The trade had a 1.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.79.

On 08/12/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.865 per share and a market cap of $38.31Bil. The stock has returned -4.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, ATRIA INVESTMENTS LLC bought 2,951,953 shares of ARCA:OACP for a total holding of 4,541,500. The trade had a 1.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.96.

On 08/12/2022, OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF traded for a price of $23.92 per share and a market cap of $111.23Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, ATRIA INVESTMENTS LLC bought 435,285 shares of NAS:SHV for a total holding of 481,325. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.04.

On 08/12/2022, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $110.03 per share and a market cap of $19.51Bil. The stock has returned -0.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 138,843-share investment in NAS:QQQ. Previously, the stock had a 0.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $310.63 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $328.0516 per share and a market cap of $181.24Bil. The stock has returned -10.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a price-book ratio of 6.68.

ATRIA INVESTMENTS LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VGIT by 614,367 shares. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.11.

On 08/12/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $61.4 per share and a market cap of $10.91Bil. The stock has returned -8.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

