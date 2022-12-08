Rathbones Group PLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 425 stocks valued at a total of $8.72Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(6.05%), V(5.32%), and GOOGL(3.25%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Rathbones Group PLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Rathbones Group PLC reduced their investment in NAS:ADSK by 294,681 shares. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $230.58.

On 08/12/2022, Autodesk Inc traded for a price of $230.85 per share and a market cap of $50.13Bil. The stock has returned -30.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Autodesk Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 104.88, a price-book ratio of 73.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 59.67 and a price-sales ratio of 11.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Rathbones Group PLC bought 1,227,502 shares of NYSE:KO for a total holding of 4,243,196. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.85.

On 08/12/2022, Coca-Cola Co traded for a price of $63.32 per share and a market cap of $273.58Bil. The stock has returned 14.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coca-Cola Co has a price-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-book ratio of 11.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.87 and a price-sales ratio of 6.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 829,400-share investment in NAS:MNST. Previously, the stock had a 0.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $83.94 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Monster Beverage Corp traded for a price of $89.36 per share and a market cap of $47.01Bil. The stock has returned -8.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Monster Beverage Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 38.96, a price-book ratio of 6.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.44 and a price-sales ratio of 7.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Rathbones Group PLC bought 364,355 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 1,947,098. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 08/12/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $170.835 per share and a market cap of $2,746.79Bil. The stock has returned 15.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-book ratio of 47.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.40 and a price-sales ratio of 7.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Rathbones Group PLC reduced their investment in NAS:NVDA by 180,865 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $251.13.

On 08/12/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $184.77 per share and a market cap of $461.43Bil. The stock has returned -7.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 49.48, a price-book ratio of 17.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 40.50 and a price-sales ratio of 15.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

