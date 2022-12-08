BAR HARBOR WEALTH MANAGEMENT recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

90 NORTH MAIN STREET CONCORD, NH 03301

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 261 stocks valued at a total of $1.25Bil. The top holdings were XLK(5.29%), AGG(5.26%), and JNJ(3.60%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BAR HARBOR WEALTH MANAGEMENT’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, BAR HARBOR WEALTH MANAGEMENT bought 101,722 shares of NYSE:JNJ for a total holding of 253,159. The trade had a 1.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $178.16.

On 08/12/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $165.725 per share and a market cap of $434.79Bil. The stock has returned -3.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-book ratio of 5.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.70 and a price-sales ratio of 4.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, BAR HARBOR WEALTH MANAGEMENT bought 113,871 shares of NYSE:NVO for a total holding of 163,453. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.98.

On 08/12/2022, Novo Nordisk A/S traded for a price of $106.235 per share and a market cap of $239.81Bil. The stock has returned 5.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Novo Nordisk A/S has a price-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-book ratio of 23.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.25 and a price-sales ratio of 11.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 8,358 shares in NYSE:TPL, giving the stock a 1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $1469.74 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Texas Pacific Land Corp traded for a price of $1690 per share and a market cap of $13.05Bil. The stock has returned 12.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Texas Pacific Land Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-book ratio of 20.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.19 and a price-sales ratio of 22.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 310,732 shares in NAS:BKR, giving the stock a 0.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.85 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Baker Hughes Co traded for a price of $25.535 per share and a market cap of $25.89Bil. The stock has returned 23.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Baker Hughes Co has a price-book ratio of 1.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.46 and a price-sales ratio of 1.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 151,618 shares in NYSE:BRO, giving the stock a 0.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $61.55 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Brown & Brown Inc traded for a price of $66.94 per share and a market cap of $18.92Bil. The stock has returned 21.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brown & Brown Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-book ratio of 4.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.89 and a price-sales ratio of 5.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.