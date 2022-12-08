Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 257 stocks valued at a total of $3.55Bil. The top holdings were BRK.B(6.97%), AAPL(5.35%), and GOOG(5.32%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ADSK by 299,389 shares. The trade had a 1.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $192.65.

On 08/12/2022, Autodesk Inc traded for a price of $230.85 per share and a market cap of $50.13Bil. The stock has returned -30.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Autodesk Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 104.88, a price-book ratio of 73.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 59.67 and a price-sales ratio of 11.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC bought 69,595 shares of NYSE:TDG for a total holding of 69,945. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $591.22.

On 08/12/2022, TransDigm Group Inc traded for a price of $668 per share and a market cap of $36.23Bil. The stock has returned 8.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TransDigm Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 51.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.12 and a price-sales ratio of 7.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC bought 91,253 shares of NYSE:ZTS for a total holding of 376,258. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $173.2.

On 08/12/2022, Zoetis Inc traded for a price of $174.04 per share and a market cap of $81.24Bil. The stock has returned -12.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zoetis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.40, a price-book ratio of 17.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.39 and a price-sales ratio of 10.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC bought 32,598 shares of NAS:TXN for a total holding of 459,771. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.47.

On 08/12/2022, Texas Instruments Inc traded for a price of $185.69 per share and a market cap of $169.56Bil. The stock has returned 1.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Texas Instruments Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-book ratio of 12.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.23 and a price-sales ratio of 8.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC bought 42,711 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 867,791. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 08/12/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $141.1515 per share and a market cap of $1,440.01Bil. The stock has returned -14.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 126.66, a price-book ratio of 10.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.68 and a price-sales ratio of 2.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

