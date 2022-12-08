Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 584 stocks valued at a total of $1.16Bil. The top holdings were IGOV(3.15%), AAPL(2.49%), and BWX(2.31%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VTV by 156,807 shares. The trade had a 1.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.35.

On 08/12/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $141.48 per share and a market cap of $102.01Bil. The stock has returned 1.90% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a price-book ratio of 2.43.

During the quarter, Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC bought 268,781 shares of NAS:VGIT for a total holding of 276,428. The trade had a 1.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.11.

On 08/12/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $61.4 per share and a market cap of $10.91Bil. The stock has returned -8.31% over the past year.

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SCZ by 203,156 shares. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.72.

On 08/12/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $59.17 per share and a market cap of $11.08Bil. The stock has returned -19.64% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a price-book ratio of 1.24.

During the quarter, Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC bought 182,633 shares of ARCA:EFA for a total holding of 245,388. The trade had a 1.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.

On 08/12/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $66.29 per share and a market cap of $47.84Bil. The stock has returned -14.65% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a price-book ratio of 1.58.

During the quarter, Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC bought 471,982 shares of ARCA:EMLC for a total holding of 973,847. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.04.

On 08/12/2022, VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF traded for a price of $24.975 per share and a market cap of $3.00Bil. The stock has returned -14.47% over the past year.

