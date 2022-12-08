GROUP ONE TRADING, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

440 S. LASALLE STREET CHICAGO, IL 60605

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 7462 stocks valued at a total of $62.42Bil. The top holdings were TSM(0.20%), META(0.16%), and MSFT(0.14%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GROUP ONE TRADING, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

GROUP ONE TRADING, L.P. reduced their investment in NAS:NVDA by 662,815 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $190.07.

On 08/12/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $184.77 per share and a market cap of $461.43Bil. The stock has returned -7.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 49.48, a price-book ratio of 17.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 40.50 and a price-sales ratio of 15.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 624,839 shares in NAS:META, giving the stock a 0.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $193.38 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $180.4488 per share and a market cap of $484.67Bil. The stock has returned -50.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-book ratio of 3.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.42 and a price-sales ratio of 4.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 334,008 shares in NAS:MSFT, giving the stock a 0.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $271.99 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $289.3464 per share and a market cap of $2,156.97Bil. The stock has returned 0.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-book ratio of 12.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.09 and a price-sales ratio of 10.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, GROUP ONE TRADING, L.P. bought 425,440 shares of NYSE:BA for a total holding of 460,179. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.21.

On 08/12/2022, Boeing Co traded for a price of $168.18 per share and a market cap of $99.85Bil. The stock has returned -29.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Boeing Co has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -91.00 and a price-sales ratio of 1.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 449,780 shares in NAS:GOOG, giving the stock a 0.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $118.5 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $120.91 per share and a market cap of $1,570.35Bil. The stock has returned -12.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-book ratio of 6.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.72 and a price-sales ratio of 5.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

