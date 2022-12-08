Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 293 stocks valued at a total of $32.82Bil. The top holdings were SPMB(8.83%), VUG(7.64%), and SCHF(7.36%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought 3,254,049 shares of ARCA:SCHM for a total holding of 14,250,532. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.04.

On 08/12/2022, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $71.6281 per share and a market cap of $9.72Bil. The stock has returned -8.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a price-book ratio of 2.26.

The guru established a new position worth 2,543,918 shares in NAS:VCSH, giving the stock a 0.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $76.63 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.95 per share and a market cap of $43.91Bil. The stock has returned -5.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHV by 2,207,537 shares. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.03.

On 08/12/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $67.9792 per share and a market cap of $9.97Bil. The stock has returned -1.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a price-book ratio of 2.51.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced their investment in ARCA:SPMB by 6,115,609 shares. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.93.

On 08/12/2022, SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF traded for a price of $23.21 per share and a market cap of $4.04Bil. The stock has returned -7.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced their investment in ARCA:MDYG by 1,811,024 shares. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.18.

On 08/12/2022, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $71.41 per share and a market cap of $2.20Bil. The stock has returned -8.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a price-book ratio of 3.31.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

