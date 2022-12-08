ROBERTS GLORE & CO INC /IL/ recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 190 stocks valued at a total of $300.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(6.14%), AAPL(4.62%), and MSFT(4.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ROBERTS GLORE & CO INC /IL/’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ROBERTS GLORE & CO INC /IL/ bought 153,757 shares of ARCA:VTEB for a total holding of 227,857. The trade had a 2.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.99.

On 08/12/2022, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.86 per share and a market cap of $18.11Bil. The stock has returned -6.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, ROBERTS GLORE & CO INC /IL/ bought 21,346 shares of NAS:VCSH for a total holding of 32,535. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.63.

On 08/12/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.95 per share and a market cap of $43.91Bil. The stock has returned -5.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

ROBERTS GLORE & CO INC /IL/ reduced their investment in NAS:BND by 14,990 shares. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.71.

On 08/12/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $76.145 per share and a market cap of $84.05Bil. The stock has returned -9.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 22,625-share investment in NAS:VMBS. Previously, the stock had a 0.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.02 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF traded for a price of $48.62 per share and a market cap of $14.76Bil. The stock has returned -7.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, ROBERTS GLORE & CO INC /IL/ bought 4,103 shares of NAS:MEDP for a total holding of 6,373. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $145.01.

On 08/12/2022, Medpace Holdings Inc traded for a price of $180.76 per share and a market cap of $5.60Bil. The stock has returned 4.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medpace Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-book ratio of 19.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.59 and a price-sales ratio of 4.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

