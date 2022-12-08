SSI INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

9440 Santa Monica Blvd. Beverly Hills, CA 90210

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 129 stocks valued at a total of $390.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(15.77%), AVGOP.PFD(7.25%), and NEEpP(7.18%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SSI INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

SSI INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 218,543 shares. The trade had a 4.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.25.

On 08/12/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $102.9101 per share and a market cap of $83.20Bil. The stock has returned -9.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 172,050 shares in NAS:IEF, giving the stock a 4.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $102.41 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $103.47 per share and a market cap of $22.85Bil. The stock has returned -10.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 143,170-share investment in NYSE:AVTRpA.PFD. Previously, the stock had a 2.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $95.19 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Avantor Inc traded for a price of $90.81 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned -0.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Avantor Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-book ratio of 4.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.64 and a price-sales ratio of 2.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, SSI INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC bought 343,000 shares of ARCA:TBF for a total holding of 423,000. The trade had a 1.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.7.

On 08/12/2022, ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury -1x Shares traded for a price of $19.9 per share and a market cap of $460.92Mil. The stock has returned 20.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

SSI INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AVGOP.PFD by 4,033 shares. The trade had a 1.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1759.47.

On 08/12/2022, Broadcom Inc traded for a price of $1722 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 15.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Broadcom Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-book ratio of 10.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.05 and a price-sales ratio of 7.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

