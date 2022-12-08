Moreno Evelyn V recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

C/O NIXON PEABODY BOSTON, MA 02110

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 158 stocks valued at a total of $429.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.19%), MSFT(6.06%), and MDY(5.25%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Moreno Evelyn V’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Moreno Evelyn V bought 66,565 shares of NYSE:BMY for a total holding of 70,352. The trade had a 1.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.11.

On 08/12/2022, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co traded for a price of $75.04 per share and a market cap of $160.14Bil. The stock has returned 15.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a price-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-book ratio of 4.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.78 and a price-sales ratio of 3.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Moreno Evelyn V reduced their investment in NAS:PYPL by 25,997 shares. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $87.21.

On 08/12/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $100.72 per share and a market cap of $116.73Bil. The stock has returned -63.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.13, a price-book ratio of 5.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.24 and a price-sales ratio of 4.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Moreno Evelyn V reduced their investment in NYSE:NVS by 34,018 shares. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $87.73.

On 08/12/2022, Novartis AG traded for a price of $85.255 per share and a market cap of $186.03Bil. The stock has returned -5.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Novartis AG has a price-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-book ratio of 2.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.29 and a price-sales ratio of 3.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Moreno Evelyn V reduced their investment in NYSE:CVS by 27,654 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $97.65.

On 08/12/2022, CVS Health Corp traded for a price of $105.84 per share and a market cap of $139.04Bil. The stock has returned 26.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CVS Health Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-book ratio of 1.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.36 and a price-sales ratio of 0.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Moreno Evelyn V bought 20,660 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 129,200. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 08/12/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $141.1515 per share and a market cap of $1,440.01Bil. The stock has returned -14.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 126.66, a price-book ratio of 10.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.68 and a price-sales ratio of 2.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.