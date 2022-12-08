New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 103 stocks valued at a total of $544.00Mil. The top holdings were BNL(12.54%), VIG(7.22%), and FVD(6.96%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 9,854-share investment in ARCA:GLDM. Previously, the stock had a 0.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $37.22 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust traded for a price of $35.69 per share and a market cap of $5.17Bil. The stock has returned 2.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:ARKK by 15 shares. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.9.

On 08/12/2022, ARK Innovation ETF traded for a price of $51.42 per share and a market cap of $10.12Bil. The stock has returned -57.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ARK Innovation ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.96.

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:DFAT by 24 shares. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.9.

On 08/12/2022, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF traded for a price of $45.92 per share and a market cap of $7.27Bil. The stock has returned 1.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a price-book ratio of 1.29.

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NAS:QCLN by 1 shares. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.94.

On 08/12/2022, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd traded for a price of $67.69 per share and a market cap of $2.44Bil. The stock has returned 0.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd has a price-earnings ratio of 33.53 and a price-book ratio of 4.23.

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NAS:TDIV by 10 shares. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.11.

On 08/12/2022, First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund traded for a price of $54.7099 per share and a market cap of $1.81Bil. The stock has returned -4.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a price-book ratio of 3.18.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

