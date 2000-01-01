Dividend investors may be interested in the following stocks, as they offer much higher dividend yields than the S&P 500 Index. The U.S. benchmark index returned 1.51% at the end of regular hours on Thursday. Wall Street sell-side analysts are also positive on these stocks.

PPL Corp

The first company dividend investors could be interested in is PPL Corp. ( PPL, Financial), an Allentown, Pennsylvania-based utility company that generates electricity in Kentucky and provides electricity and natural gas to its customers in Kentucky and Pennsylvania.

Based on Thursday's closing price of $29.43 per share, PPL Corp. offers a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 4.18% and a forward dividend yield of 3%. The company last paid a quarterly dividend of 22.5 cents per common share on July 1.

The company has been paying dividends for 21 consecutive years.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $31 per share.

The share price has increased by 1.94% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $22.07 billion and a 52-week range of $24.98 to $30.72.

The 14-day relative strength index of 70 indicates the stock is close to overbought levels.

Duke Energy Corp

The second company dividend investors could be interested in is Duke Energy Corp. ( DUK, Financial), a Charlotte, North Carolina-based energy company serving approximately 8.2 million customers in six states in the Southeast and Midwest United States. The company also sells natural gas to approximately 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company is beginning some smaller projects in the commercial renewable energy business and has wind, solar, battery storage and fuel cell sites in 22 states.

Based on Thursday's closing price of $108.51, Duke Energy grants a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 3.59% and a forward dividend yield of 3.64%. The company paid a quarterly dividend of 98.5 per common share on June 16. The next quarterly dividend of $1.005, which will be 2.03% higher than the prior one, will be paid on Sept. 16.

The company has been paying dividends for 15 consecutive years.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of hold with an average target price of $114.11 per share.

The share price has risen by 3.81% over the past year for a market capitalization of $84.80 billion and a 52-week range of $95.48 to $116.33.

The 14-day relative strength index of 57 suggests the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.

Novartis AG

The third company dividend investors could be interested in is Novartis AG ( NVS, Financial), a Basel, Switzerland-based drug giant.

Based on Thursday's closing price of $85.58 per share, Novartis AG offers a trailing 12-month and forward dividend yield of 3.89%. The last annual payment of $3.325 per common share was made on March 17.

The company has been paying dividends for approximately 25 years.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of hold with an average target price of $94.29 per share.

The share price has fallen by 8.56% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $188.10 billion and a 52-week range of $79.09 to $95.17.

The 14-day relative strength index of 50 suggests the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.

Carlyle Group Inc.

The fourth company dividend investors could be interested in is Carlyle Group Inc. (CG), a Washington, D.C.-based asset management firm.

Based on Thursday's closing price of $34.35, Carlyle Group Inc. grants a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 3.09% and a forward dividend yield of 3.75%. The company last paid a quarterly dividend of 32.5 cents per common share on May 17.

The company has been paying dividends for nine consecutive years.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $53.15 per share.

The share price was down 28.76% year over year for a market capitalization of $12.54 billion and a 52-week range of $30.01 to $60.62.

The 14-day relative strength index of 48 suggests the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.