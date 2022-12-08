Wallace Weitz recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Portfolio manager of Weitz Value Fund, Weitz Hickory Fund and Weitz Partners Value Fund, which he started in 1983.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 55 stocks valued at a total of $1.89Bil. The top holdings were GOOG(6.71%), BRK.B(5.92%), and CSGP(4.67%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Wallace Weitz (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 24,185-share investment in NYSE:AZO. Previously, the stock had a 2.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2056.43 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, AutoZone Inc traded for a price of $2239.9 per share and a market cap of $43.73Bil. The stock has returned 37.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AutoZone Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.37 and a price-sales ratio of 3.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Wallace Weitz (Trades, Portfolio) bought 90,132 shares of NYSE:DHR for a total holding of 247,532. The trade had a 1.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $260.33.

On 08/12/2022, Danaher Corp traded for a price of $294.725 per share and a market cap of $214.58Bil. The stock has returned -5.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Danaher Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-book ratio of 4.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.94 and a price-sales ratio of 7.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 60,000 shares in NAS:ADBE, giving the stock a 1.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $407.76 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $441.97 per share and a market cap of $206.65Bil. The stock has returned -30.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 43.12, a price-book ratio of 14.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.05 and a price-sales ratio of 12.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Wallace Weitz (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:MKL by 10,328 shares. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1373.85.

On 08/12/2022, Markel Corp traded for a price of $1215.735 per share and a market cap of $16.44Bil. The stock has returned -5.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Markel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 690.67, a price-book ratio of 1.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 15.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 31.84 and a price-sales ratio of 1.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Wallace Weitz (Trades, Portfolio) bought 25,000 shares of NYSE:ROP for a total holding of 102,300. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $435.38.

On 08/12/2022, Roper Technologies Inc traded for a price of $437.035 per share and a market cap of $46.30Bil. The stock has returned -8.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Roper Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-book ratio of 3.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.80 and a price-sales ratio of 8.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

