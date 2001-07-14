%3Cb%3ERuth%26rsquo%3Bs+Chris+Steak+House%3C%2Fb%3E, famous for its unmatched dining experience and steaks served on 500-degree sizzling plates, announced its newest location in Long Beach, which is now open for business.

The new Ruth’s Chris restaurant is located at 180 East Ocean Boulevard (Suite 160) and brings an unmatched dining experience to the area in its new 8,075-square-foot restaurant. The new space features three main dining rooms, a luxurious bar with ample seating and a variety of high tops, a spacious outdoor patio and two private dining rooms that can accommodate personal and family celebrations, business meetings and much more. The space is elegantly appointed and thoughtfully designed to provide a pleasurable and comfortable dining experience for every guest.

With over 150 restaurants, Ruth’s Chris has been in business for more than 57 years. As part of the pre-opening celebration for the newest location in Long Beach, Ruth’s Chris hosted a special dinner with community leaders, business owners and Ruth’s Chris executives to raise money for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

“We are honored to bring this new Ruth’s Chris location to Long Beach and serve the community and those that live in and around the area,” said Wendi Thompson, general manager for Ruth’s Chris in Long Beach. “Ruth’s Chris offers its guests a one-of-a-kind experience – whether they’re celebrating a special occasion or enjoying an intimate dinner. We look forward to welcoming guests into our restaurant and showcasing the same top-notch service they’re accustomed to from the brand.”

“This location is our first in Long Beach, representing an exciting expansion in Southern California that further entrenches us in the area’s fine dining scene,” said Cheryl Henry, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. “We look forward to welcoming new guests, as well as those who are already familiar with and passionate about our brand.”

At Ruth's Chris, the last bite is just as good as the first. The company’s perfected broiling method and seasoning techniques ensure each cut of USDA Prime beef arrives cooked to perfection and sizzling on a 500-degree plate – just the way Ruth’s Chris founder Ruth Fertel liked it.

Representing the highest-quality beef, these cuts are well marbled and hand-selected for thickness and tenderness. Ruth only served her guests the finest, and that’s why Ruth’s Chris serves custom-aged USDA Prime beef.

While Ruth’s Chris’ USDA Prime steaks and their signature sizzle may have put the restaurant on the map, guests can also enjoy fresh seafood, scratch-made side dishes and desserts, craft cocktails and choice wines, served with the sort of hospitality that would make its namesake proud.

Ruth’s Chris also offers its Sizzle, Swizzle, Swirl Happy Hour at the Long Beach location with mouthwatering food and full-size appetizers from 4:00p.m. – 6:00p.m. every Sunday through Friday.

For more information and hours of operation, please visit RuthsChris.com%2Frestaurant-locations%2Flong-beach%2F or call (562) 966-6777.

About Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth's Chris Steak House was founded by Ruth Fertel 57 years ago in New Orleans, Louisiana. Ruth had a recipe for everything – from how to prepare her signature sizzling steaks to how to treat her guests. This timeless formula is a testament to how one neighborhood eatery has become the largest collection of upscale steak houses in the world, with more than 150 restaurant locations around the globe. Ruth's Chris remains true to its heritage, helping guests make their best memories on 500-degree sizzling plates.

Ruth's Chris Steak House. This is how it’s done.

