Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. ( NYSE:TCI, Financial) is reporting its results of operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, we reported net income attributable to the Company of $16.5 million or $1.91 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $30.7 million or $3.56 per diluted share for the same period in 2021.

Financial Highlights

We collected approximately 97% of our rents for the three months ended June 30, 2022, comprised of approximately 98% from multifamily tenants and approximately 96% from office tenants.

Total occupancy was 90% at June 30, 2022, which includes 93% at our multifamily properties and 69% at our commercial properties.

Financial Results

Rental revenues decreased $2.9 million from $10.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 to $7.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The decrease in rental revenue is primarily due to the sale of 600 Las Colinas in 2021 and the sale of Toulon in the first quarter of 2022.

Net operating loss decreased $2.4 million from $5.2 million for three months ended June 30, 2021 to $2.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The decrease in net operating loss is primarily due to a reduction of legal costs related to the arbitration settlement in 2021 offset in part by net operating profit from the sale of 600 Las Colinas in 2021.

Net income attributable to the Company increased $47.2 million from a loss of $30.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 to net income of $16.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The increase in net income is primarily attributed to the $29.6 million arbitration settlement of the Earn Out Obligation in 2021 and $18.9 million increase in gain on foreign currency transactions due to the improved exchange rate of the U.S. Dollar to the New Israeli Shekel.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. The Company also holds mortgage receivables.

TRANSCONTINENTAL REALTY INVESTORS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Rental revenues $ 7,259 $ 10,194 $ 14,740 $ 20,555 Other income 511 601 817 2,068 Total revenue 7,770 10,795 15,557 22,623 Expenses: Property operating expenses 3,812 5,058 7,840 10,890 Depreciation and amortization 2,298 3,211 4,647 6,538 General and administrative 2,061 3,090 4,592 5,736 Advisory fee to related party 2,446 4,661 5,451 6,910 Total operating expenses 10,617 16,020 22,530 30,074 Net operating loss (2,847 ) (5,225 ) (6,973 ) (7,451 ) Interest Income 4,906 4,662 10,720 9,363 Interest expense (5,060 ) (6,582 ) (10,087 ) (13,186 ) Gain (loss) on foreign currency transactions 14,132 (4,793 ) 17,904 2,824 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - (1,639 ) - Equity in income from unconsolidated joint venture 1,637 4,572 6,343 7,908 Gain (loss) on sale or write-down of assets, net 3,893 (24,445 ) 15,041 (8,342 ) Income tax provision (40 ) 1,233 (68 ) 1,193 Net income (loss) 16,621 (30,578 ) 31,241 (7,691 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (160 ) (155 ) (278 ) (410 ) Net income (loss) attributable to the Company $ 16,461 $ (30,733 ) $ 30,963 $ (8,101 ) Earnings per share Basic and diluted $ 1.91 $ (3.56 ) $ 3.58 $ (0.94 ) Weighted average common shares used in computing earnings per share Basic and diluted 8,639,316 8,639,316 8,639,316 8,639,316

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005388/en/