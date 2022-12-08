SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3060 PEACHTREE RD NW ATLANTA, GA 30305

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 67 stocks valued at a total of $4.00Bil. The top holdings were GPK(5.20%), MHK(4.73%), and LGF.B(4.66%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 2,506,475-share investment in NYSE:KO. Previously, the stock had a 3.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $63.37 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Coca-Cola Co traded for a price of $63.7 per share and a market cap of $275.48Bil. The stock has returned 15.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coca-Cola Co has a price-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-book ratio of 11.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.01 and a price-sales ratio of 6.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 746,041 shares of NYSE:MHK for a total holding of 1,526,522. The trade had a 2.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $132.63.

On 08/12/2022, Mohawk Industries Inc traded for a price of $127 per share and a market cap of $8.07Bil. The stock has returned -39.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mohawk Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-book ratio of 0.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.62 and a price-sales ratio of 0.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 200,611 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 232,787. The trade had a 1.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.8.

On 08/12/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $427.1 per share and a market cap of $388.57Bil. The stock has returned -2.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-book ratio of 3.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.20 and a price-sales ratio of 3.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 1,050,620 shares of NYSE:CRI for a total holding of 2,105,813. The trade had a 1.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.72.

On 08/12/2022, Carter's Inc traded for a price of $83.89 per share and a market cap of $3.27Bil. The stock has returned -18.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Carter's Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-book ratio of 4.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 13.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.41 and a price-sales ratio of 1.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 4,592,531-share investment in NAS:OCDX. Previously, the stock had a 1.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.02 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC traded for a price of $17.63 per share and a market cap of $4.19Bil. The stock has returned -12.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC has a price-book ratio of 9.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.54 and a price-sales ratio of 2.03.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.