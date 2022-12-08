KNIGHTSBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 119 stocks valued at a total of $504.00Mil. The top holdings were KCCA(10.18%), CNR(4.84%), and AAPL(4.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were KNIGHTSBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, KNIGHTSBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 1,072,194 shares of ARCA:KCCA for a total holding of 1,972,120. The trade had a 5.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.94.

On 08/12/2022, Kraneshares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF traded for a price of $26.42 per share and a market cap of $280.02Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Kraneshares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a price-book ratio of 3.26.

The guru established a new position worth 506,083 shares in ARCA:DFAC, giving the stock a 2.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.35 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $26.39 per share and a market cap of $15.81Bil. The stock has returned -3.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a price-book ratio of 2.82.

The guru established a new position worth 103,346 shares in NYSE:BABA, giving the stock a 2.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $98.24 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $94.77 per share and a market cap of $250.91Bil. The stock has returned -50.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 52.67, a price-book ratio of 1.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.18 and a price-sales ratio of 1.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, KNIGHTSBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 82,762 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 164,593. The trade had a 2.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 08/12/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $172.1 per share and a market cap of $2,765.78Bil. The stock has returned 16.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-book ratio of 47.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.54 and a price-sales ratio of 7.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, KNIGHTSBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 454,529 shares of NYSE:CNR for a total holding of 994,290. The trade had a 2.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.39.

On 08/12/2022, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc traded for a price of $24.66 per share and a market cap of $3.14Bil. The stock has returned 49.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.13, a price-book ratio of 2.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.92 and a price-sales ratio of 0.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

