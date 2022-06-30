OCOEE, FL, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – iCoreConnect, Inc. (OTCQB: ICCT), a market leading cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and technology company focused on increasing workflow productivity and customer profitability through its enterprise platform of applications and services, announces its Q2 2022 quarterly results.



iCoreConnect continues to build off its 2021 results delivering $2.1MM of revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 versus $1.0MM for the comparative period of 2021, a 210% rate of growth. Highlights for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021:

Annual Recurring Revenue: $1.8MM from $0.9MM (200% growth)

Revenues: $2.0MM from $0.7MM (285% growth)

Subscribers: Increased subscribers by 15,000



The continued traction of the Company’s electronic prescription services, iCoreRx, along with the full launch of its automated insurance verification service, iCoreVerify , contributed to the increase in Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR) to $1.8MM from $1.0MM partnered with the increases in subscriptions of all its other SaaS solutions including iCoreExchange , iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+ , iCoreCodeGenius , iCoreCloud , iCorePay, iCoreSecure and iCoreIT (MSaaS and MSP services).

Subscribers grew by 225% to approximately 27,000 recurring subscribers at June 30, 2022 from approximately 12,000 at the end of June 2021.

