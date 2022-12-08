Nelson Peltz recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Nelson Peltz (Trades, Portfolio) has been CEO and a Founding Partner of Trian since November 2005. Mr. Peltz serves as the non-executive Chairman of The Wendy’s Company. Peltz is also a director of The Procter & Gamble Company, Invesco Ltd. and Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (f/k/a The Madison Square Garden Company). Trian invests in a concentrated portfolio of undervalued and underperforming public companies, typically within the Consumer, Industrial and Financial Services sectors, where it aims to enhance long-term shareholder value through operational and strategic initiatives.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 8 stocks valued at a total of $4.55Bil. The top holdings were FERG(31.21%), IVZ(19.77%), and JHG(16.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Nelson Peltz (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

Nelson Peltz (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:SYY by 2,710,672 shares. The trade had a 3.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.73.

On 08/12/2022, Sysco Corp traded for a price of $84.77 per share and a market cap of $43.12Bil. The stock has returned 9.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sysco Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-book ratio of 31.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.51 and a price-sales ratio of 0.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Nelson Peltz (Trades, Portfolio) bought 1,423,880 shares of NYSE:FERG for a total holding of 12,826,611. The trade had a 3.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $121.31.

On 08/12/2022, Ferguson PLC traded for a price of $126.01 per share and a market cap of $26.58Bil. The stock has returned -9.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ferguson PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-book ratio of 6.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.06 and a price-sales ratio of 1.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Nelson Peltz (Trades, Portfolio) bought 1,724,600 shares of NYSE:IVZ for a total holding of 55,758,634. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.99.

On 08/12/2022, Invesco Ltd traded for a price of $19.07 per share and a market cap of $8.68Bil. The stock has returned -21.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Invesco Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-book ratio of 0.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.76 and a price-sales ratio of 1.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Nelson Peltz (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:MDLZ by 434,028 shares. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.16.

On 08/12/2022, Mondelez International Inc traded for a price of $64.2 per share and a market cap of $87.99Bil. The stock has returned 5.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mondelez International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-book ratio of 3.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.67 and a price-sales ratio of 3.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Nelson Peltz (Trades, Portfolio) bought 494 shares of NYSE:GE for a total holding of 4,026,615. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.99.

On 08/12/2022, General Electric Co traded for a price of $79.93 per share and a market cap of $87.65Bil. The stock has returned -24.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Electric Co has a price-book ratio of 2.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 55.18 and a price-sales ratio of 1.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.