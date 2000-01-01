SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), the nation’s leading home solar, battery storage and energy services provider, issued a statement on the U.S. House of Representatives passing the Inflation Reduction Act:



"What an historic moment for our country! Sunrun applauds everyone in Congress and the Biden Administration who helped accomplish this major step forward for humanity. The Inflation Reduction Act will combat inflation, lower energy prices and help our country meet its climate goals. It will boost U.S. manufacturing, create millions of good-paying jobs, expand access and equity for those who need it most, and improve grid stability and resilience. The need for families to take control of their energy and for broader U.S. energy independence has never been clearer. All of us at Sunrun are focused on scaling as fast as humanly possible to provide customers with a more affordable, clean and resilient way to power their homes and lives.” – Mary Powell, CEO, Sunrun

