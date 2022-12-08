M3F, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

10 Exchange Place Salt Lake City, UT 84111

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 43 stocks valued at a total of $308.00Mil. The top holdings were WLFC(6.86%), NECB(6.00%), and PDLB(5.84%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were M3F, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, M3F, Inc. bought 1,035,243 shares of NAS:PDLB for a total holding of 1,946,458. The trade had a 3.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.73.

On 08/12/2022, Ponce Financial Group Inc traded for a price of $9.51 per share and a market cap of $235.13Mil. The stock has returned -30.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ponce Financial Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-book ratio of 0.80 and a price-sales ratio of 2.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 388,000-share investment in NAS:EBC. Previously, the stock had a 2.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.42 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Eastern Bankshares Inc traded for a price of $20.94 per share and a market cap of $3.73Bil. The stock has returned 8.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eastern Bankshares Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-book ratio of 1.37 and a price-sales ratio of 5.33.

During the quarter, M3F, Inc. bought 335,301 shares of NAS:PKBK for a total holding of 384,712. The trade had a 2.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.47.

On 08/12/2022, Parke Bancorp Inc traded for a price of $23.99 per share and a market cap of $285.84Mil. The stock has returned 16.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Parke Bancorp Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-book ratio of 1.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.64 and a price-sales ratio of 3.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

M3F, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:HTH by 211,066 shares. The trade had a 2.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.51.

On 08/12/2022, Hilltop Holdings Inc traded for a price of $29.68 per share and a market cap of $1.92Bil. The stock has returned -9.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hilltop Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-book ratio of 0.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.98 and a price-sales ratio of 1.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 254,117-share investment in NAS:RMBI. Previously, the stock had a 1.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.36 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Richmond Mutual Bancorp Inc traded for a price of $14.3 per share and a market cap of $169.40Mil. The stock has returned -7.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Richmond Mutual Bancorp Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-book ratio of 1.11 and a price-sales ratio of 3.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.