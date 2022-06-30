YERINGTON, Nev., Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Copper (TSX: NCU) (OTC: NEVDF) (FSE: ZYTA) (“Nevada Copper” or the “Company”) today announced that it has filed its unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and the related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the second quarter and year to date periods ended June 30, 2022. These filings can be found at www.sedar.com.



About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper (TSX: NCU) is a copper producer and owner of the Pumpkin Hollow copper project. Located in Nevada, USA, Pumpkin Hollow has substantial reserves and resources including copper, gold and silver. Its two fully permitted projects include the high-grade Underground Mine and processing facility, which is now in the production stage, and a large-scale open pit project, which is advancing towards feasibility status.

