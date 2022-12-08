Accuvest Global Advisors recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3100 OAK ROAD, SUITE 380 WALNUT CREEK, CA 94597

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 97 stocks valued at a total of $155.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(8.66%), SPY(7.32%), and GSIE(5.95%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Accuvest Global Advisors’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Accuvest Global Advisors bought 28,909 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 35,495. The trade had a 7.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $411.02.

On 08/12/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $429.25 per share and a market cap of $318.74Bil. The stock has returned -2.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a price-book ratio of 3.64.

Accuvest Global Advisors reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 22,564 shares. The trade had a 5.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.8.

On 08/12/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $427.1 per share and a market cap of $388.57Bil. The stock has returned -2.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-book ratio of 3.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.20 and a price-sales ratio of 3.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 49,563-share investment in NYSE:NEE. Previously, the stock had a 2.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $76.27 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, NextEra Energy Inc traded for a price of $90.47 per share and a market cap of $177.75Bil. The stock has returned 10.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NextEra Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 69.05, a price-book ratio of 4.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.51 and a price-sales ratio of 10.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Accuvest Global Advisors reduced their investment in NAS:TSLA by 3,467 shares. The trade had a 1.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $822.98.

On 08/12/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $900.09 per share and a market cap of $940.14Bil. The stock has returned 24.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 107.88, a price-book ratio of 25.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 64.46 and a price-sales ratio of 15.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 7,026 shares in NAS:ADBE, giving the stock a 1.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $407.76 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $445.67 per share and a market cap of $208.57Bil. The stock has returned -29.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 43.52, a price-book ratio of 15.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.33 and a price-sales ratio of 12.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

