Haverford Financial Services, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 66 stocks valued at a total of $344.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.37%), UNH(5.23%), and RTX(5.17%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Haverford Financial Services, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 54,111-share investment in NYSE:ICE. Previously, the stock had a 1.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $107.3 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Intercontinental Exchange Inc traded for a price of $109.68 per share and a market cap of $61.25Bil. The stock has returned -5.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-book ratio of 2.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.16 and a price-sales ratio of 6.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 37,026-share investment in NYSE:ECL. Previously, the stock had a 1.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $166.01 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Ecolab Inc traded for a price of $174.09 per share and a market cap of $49.61Bil. The stock has returned -19.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ecolab Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 45.34, a price-book ratio of 6.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.56 and a price-sales ratio of 3.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Haverford Financial Services, Inc. bought 8,586 shares of NAS:COST for a total holding of 26,728. The trade had a 1.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $508.38.

On 08/12/2022, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $537.21 per share and a market cap of $237.96Bil. The stock has returned 21.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 42.32, a price-book ratio of 11.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.39 and a price-sales ratio of 1.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:CMCSA by 79,622 shares. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.94.

On 08/12/2022, Comcast Corp traded for a price of $40 per share and a market cap of $176.53Bil. The stock has returned -30.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comcast Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-book ratio of 1.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.22 and a price-sales ratio of 1.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Haverford Financial Services, Inc. bought 11,521 shares of NYSE:AON for a total holding of 17,141. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $288.04.

On 08/12/2022, Aon PLC traded for a price of $301.48 per share and a market cap of $63.59Bil. The stock has returned 10.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aon PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 43.26, a price-book ratio of 93.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.77 and a price-sales ratio of 5.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

