TIEMANN INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 197 stocks valued at a total of $187.00Mil. The top holdings were AGG(9.39%), AAPL(5.54%), and MSFT(5.33%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TIEMANN INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, TIEMANN INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC bought 26,050 shares of ARCA:IJS for a total holding of 52,947. The trade had a 1.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.77.

On 08/12/2022, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF traded for a price of $100.43 per share and a market cap of $7.58Bil. The stock has returned -0.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a price-book ratio of 1.33.

During the quarter, TIEMANN INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC bought 11,890 shares of ARCA:IJR for a total holding of 29,023. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.35.

On 08/12/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $105.58 per share and a market cap of $71.20Bil. The stock has returned -4.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a price-book ratio of 1.65.

During the quarter, TIEMANN INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC bought 3,400 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 4,750. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $310.63.

On 08/12/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $330.39 per share and a market cap of $182.64Bil. The stock has returned -9.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a price-book ratio of 6.72.

During the quarter, TIEMANN INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC bought 2,500 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 5,987. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.8.

On 08/12/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $427.1 per share and a market cap of $388.57Bil. The stock has returned -2.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-book ratio of 3.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.20 and a price-sales ratio of 3.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, TIEMANN INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC bought 14,118 shares of BATS:JPST for a total holding of 79,348. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.08.

On 08/12/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.14 per share and a market cap of $20.46Bil. The stock has returned -0.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

