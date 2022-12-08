Cipher Capital LP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 369 stocks valued at a total of $442.00Mil. The top holdings were GM(1.04%), MRVL(1.02%), and CDNS(1.01%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cipher Capital LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 15,477-share investment in NYSE:WMT. Previously, the stock had a 1.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $138.51 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Walmart Inc traded for a price of $132.22 per share and a market cap of $362.43Bil. The stock has returned -9.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Walmart Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-book ratio of 4.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.76 and a price-sales ratio of 0.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 26,162-share investment in NYSE:CL. Previously, the stock had a 1.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $78.16 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Colgate-Palmolive Co traded for a price of $80.29 per share and a market cap of $66.97Bil. The stock has returned 4.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Colgate-Palmolive Co has a price-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-book ratio of 399.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.68 and a price-sales ratio of 3.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 21,543-share investment in NYSE:BX. Previously, the stock had a 1.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $108.3 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Blackstone Inc traded for a price of $108.79 per share and a market cap of $80.22Bil. The stock has returned -0.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blackstone Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-book ratio of 9.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.01 and a price-sales ratio of 5.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 46,875-share investment in NYSE:BSX. Previously, the stock had a 1.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.76 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Boston Scientific Corp traded for a price of $42.33 per share and a market cap of $60.60Bil. The stock has returned -3.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Boston Scientific Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 72.99, a price-book ratio of 3.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.43 and a price-sales ratio of 4.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 16,735-share investment in NYSE:WCN. Previously, the stock had a 1.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $129.81 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Waste Connections Inc traded for a price of $141.56 per share and a market cap of $36.41Bil. The stock has returned 12.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Waste Connections Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 53.61, a price-book ratio of 5.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.25 and a price-sales ratio of 5.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

