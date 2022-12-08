Smead Capital Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 31 stocks valued at a total of $3.91Bil. The top holdings were CLR(11.87%), OXY(8.57%), and AMGN(6.39%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Smead Capital Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Smead Capital Management, Inc. bought 1,748,684 shares of NAS:WBD for a total holding of 8,887,222. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.65.

On 08/12/2022, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc traded for a price of $13.68 per share and a market cap of $33.21Bil. The stock has returned -52.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.24 and a price-sales ratio of 0.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Smead Capital Management, Inc. bought 61,712 shares of NAS:AMGN for a total holding of 1,027,703. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $245.

On 08/12/2022, Amgen Inc traded for a price of $248.39 per share and a market cap of $132.87Bil. The stock has returned 12.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amgen Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-book ratio of 54.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.42 and a price-sales ratio of 5.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Smead Capital Management, Inc. bought 104,948 shares of NYSE:AXP for a total holding of 1,616,221. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $165.52.

On 08/12/2022, American Express Co traded for a price of $165.84 per share and a market cap of $124.34Bil. The stock has returned -0.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Express Co has a price-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-book ratio of 5.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.62 and a price-sales ratio of 2.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Smead Capital Management, Inc. bought 157,342 shares of NYSE:MRK for a total holding of 2,679,876. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.55.

On 08/12/2022, Merck & Co Inc traded for a price of $91.02 per share and a market cap of $230.58Bil. The stock has returned 23.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Merck & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-book ratio of 5.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.93 and a price-sales ratio of 4.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Smead Capital Management, Inc. bought 3,209 shares of NYSE:NVR for a total holding of 47,271. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4263.53.

On 08/12/2022, NVR Inc traded for a price of $4454.72 per share and a market cap of $14.62Bil. The stock has returned -15.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVR Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-book ratio of 4.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.82 and a price-sales ratio of 1.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

