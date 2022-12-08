Partners Group Holding AG recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 110 stocks valued at a total of $1.70Bil. The top holdings were CLVT(22.35%), MPLN(9.79%), and AMT(4.74%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Partners Group Holding AG’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 602,885 shares in NYSE:BBUC, giving the stock a 0.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.06 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Brookfield Business Corp traded for a price of $28.67 per share and a market cap of $2.08Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brookfield Business Corp has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.78 and a price-sales ratio of 0.31.

During the quarter, Partners Group Holding AG bought 5,239 shares of NAS:GOOG for a total holding of 109,600. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.5.

On 08/12/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $122.65 per share and a market cap of $1,592.94Bil. The stock has returned -11.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-book ratio of 6.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.94 and a price-sales ratio of 5.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Partners Group Holding AG bought 220,579 shares of NYSE:BAM for a total holding of 343,527. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.69.

On 08/12/2022, Brookfield Asset Management Inc traded for a price of $53.72 per share and a market cap of $88.16Bil. The stock has returned -4.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-book ratio of 1.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.10 and a price-sales ratio of 1.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Partners Group Holding AG reduced their investment in NYSE:APO by 130,138 shares. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.53.

On 08/12/2022, Apollo Global Management Inc traded for a price of $61 per share and a market cap of $34.83Bil. The stock has returned 6.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apollo Global Management Inc has a price-book ratio of 9.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.00 and a price-sales ratio of 6.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Partners Group Holding AG reduced their investment in NYSE:TRP by 133,876 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $55.83.

On 08/12/2022, TC Energy Corp traded for a price of $51.15 per share and a market cap of $51.76Bil. The stock has returned 12.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TC Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-book ratio of 2.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.66 and a price-sales ratio of 4.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

