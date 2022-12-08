ClariVest Asset Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3611 VALLEY CENTRE DRIVE, SUITE 100 SAN DIEGO, CA 92130

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 692 stocks valued at a total of $2.29Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.98%), MSFT(7.96%), and AMZN(3.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,338,227 shares in NAS:AAPL, giving the stock a 7.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $151.81 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $172.1 per share and a market cap of $2,765.78Bil. The stock has returned 16.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-book ratio of 47.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.54 and a price-sales ratio of 7.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 754,200 shares in NAS:AMZN, giving the stock a 3.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $125.73 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $143.55 per share and a market cap of $1,462.42Bil. The stock has returned -13.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 128.62, a price-book ratio of 11.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.13 and a price-sales ratio of 3.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:DKS by 268,341 shares. The trade had a 1.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.06.

On 08/12/2022, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc traded for a price of $107.24 per share and a market cap of $8.64Bil. The stock has returned -0.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-book ratio of 3.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.85 and a price-sales ratio of 0.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought 77,073 shares of NYSE:CI for a total holding of 77,118. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $257.38.

On 08/12/2022, Cigna Corp traded for a price of $290.92 per share and a market cap of $88.76Bil. The stock has returned 40.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cigna Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-book ratio of 2.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.65 and a price-sales ratio of 0.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 8,568 shares in NYSE:AZO, giving the stock a 0.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2056.43 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, AutoZone Inc traded for a price of $2259.18 per share and a market cap of $44.03Bil. The stock has returned 38.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AutoZone Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.45 and a price-sales ratio of 3.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

