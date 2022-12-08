West Family Investments, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 226 stocks valued at a total of $252.00Mil. The top holdings were LGO(15.10%), ELV(4.08%), and NEM(3.88%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were West Family Investments, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 374,468-share investment in NYSE:GOLD. Previously, the stock had a 2.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.74 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Barrick Gold Corp traded for a price of $16.74 per share and a market cap of $29.64Bil. The stock has returned -14.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Barrick Gold Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-book ratio of 1.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.26 and a price-sales ratio of 2.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, West Family Investments, Inc. bought 10,500 shares of NYSE:ELV for a total holding of 21,065. The trade had a 2.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $494.66.

On 08/12/2022, Elevance Health Inc traded for a price of $491.7 per share and a market cap of $118.01Bil. The stock has returned 35.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Elevance Health Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-book ratio of 3.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.35 and a price-sales ratio of 0.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, West Family Investments, Inc. bought 35,478 shares of NAS:PYPL for a total holding of 87,031. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $87.21.

On 08/12/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $101.1 per share and a market cap of $116.92Bil. The stock has returned -63.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.44, a price-book ratio of 5.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.40 and a price-sales ratio of 4.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

West Family Investments, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 17,796 shares. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 08/12/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $143.55 per share and a market cap of $1,462.42Bil. The stock has returned -13.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 128.62, a price-book ratio of 11.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.13 and a price-sales ratio of 3.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, West Family Investments, Inc. bought 62,186 shares of NYSE:FCX for a total holding of 67,437. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.18.

On 08/12/2022, Freeport-McMoRan Inc traded for a price of $31.62 per share and a market cap of $45.19Bil. The stock has returned -16.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-book ratio of 3.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.15 and a price-sales ratio of 1.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

