Walthausen & Co., LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 141 stocks valued at a total of $223.00Mil. The top holdings were CAC(1.63%), GLDD(1.62%), and MERC(1.54%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Walthausen & Co., LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 41,881-share investment in NYSE:TRTN. Previously, the stock had a 0.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $60.65 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Triton International Ltd traded for a price of $67.32 per share and a market cap of $4.18Bil. The stock has returned 26.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Triton International Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-book ratio of 1.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.07 and a price-sales ratio of 2.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 52,150 shares in NYSE:ASIX, giving the stock a 0.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.74 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, AdvanSix Inc traded for a price of $40.05 per share and a market cap of $1.12Bil. The stock has returned 8.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AdvanSix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-book ratio of 1.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.16 and a price-sales ratio of 0.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 18,630 shares in NAS:ADUS, giving the stock a 0.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $84.02 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Addus HomeCare Corp traded for a price of $94.41 per share and a market cap of $1.52Bil. The stock has returned 3.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Addus HomeCare Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-book ratio of 2.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.82 and a price-sales ratio of 1.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Walthausen & Co., LLC reduced their investment in NAS:KE by 121,652 shares. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.85.

On 08/12/2022, Kimball Electronics Inc traded for a price of $22.89 per share and a market cap of $568.82Mil. The stock has returned -1.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kimball Electronics Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-book ratio of 1.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 18.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.48 and a price-sales ratio of 0.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 93,340 shares in NYSE:ESTE, giving the stock a 0.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.68 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Earthstone Energy Inc traded for a price of $15.07 per share and a market cap of $1.57Bil. The stock has returned 75.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Earthstone Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-book ratio of 0.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.40 and a price-sales ratio of 1.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

