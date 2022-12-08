WEALTHCARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

600 E. MAIN STREET RICHMOND, VA 23219

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 65 stocks valued at a total of $913.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(40.99%), IEF(38.69%), and VEU(8.30%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WEALTHCARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, WEALTHCARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 77,469 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 1,983,761. The trade had a 1.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $205.06.

On 08/12/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $214.94 per share and a market cap of $281.35Bil. The stock has returned -5.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a price-book ratio of 3.29.

During the quarter, WEALTHCARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 157,157 shares of ARCA:SCHP for a total holding of 367,607. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.54.

On 08/12/2022, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF traded for a price of $56.58 per share and a market cap of $15.84Bil. The stock has returned -5.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

WEALTHCARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 70,282 shares. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.25.

On 08/12/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $103.12 per share and a market cap of $83.46Bil. The stock has returned -9.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 147,581-share investment in ARCA:SPTS. Previously, the stock had a 0.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.48 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $29.38 per share and a market cap of $3.40Bil. The stock has returned -3.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

WEALTHCARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHB by 58,677 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.06.

On 08/12/2022, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF traded for a price of $50.32 per share and a market cap of $22.10Bil. The stock has returned -5.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a price-book ratio of 3.32.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.