Champlain Investment Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Champlain Investment Partners is an investment management company based out of Burlington, Vermont. The company was established in 2004 and operates through a partnership structure with Scott T. Brayman at its head acting as the firm’s Managing Partner and CIO. Champlain Investment Partners is owned by its employees and operates under its holding company CIP Management Holdings and currently has 25 employees with 13 of them being investment professionals. The company utilizes a variety of qualitative analysis methodologies, investing in the value stocks of companies with a main focus on small and mid-cap market capitalizations. Champlain Investment Partners focuses on locating companies that have “sustainable competitive advantages, durable business models, sound balance sheets, credible and sincere management, and that are trading at valuations deemed reasonable by the team.” The company invests most heavily in the information technology, finance, and industrials sectors, each making up approximately a fifth of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the health care, consumer staples, and consumer discretionary sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. Champlain Investment Partners currently holds over $6.6 billion in total assets under management spread across 75 accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts. Although its total number of accounts held has not changed significantly in recent years, its total assets under management has increased, growing significantly from $1.8 billion back in 2010 to almost four times that amount today. The company mainly caters to pension and profit sharing plans and charitable organizations, each making up over a quarter of its client base, and also provides its services to state or municipal government entities, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, corporations, investment advisors, and insurance companies, among others, in order of decreasing clientele. Champlain Investment Partners’s family of mutual funds currently includes its Small Cap, Mid Cap, All Cap, and Emerging Markets strategies.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 135 stocks valued at a total of $15.47Bil. The top holdings were PSTG(2.41%), RE(2.20%), and WAT(2.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Champlain Investment Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 2,917,355-share investment in NYSE:SAIL. Previously, the stock had a 0.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $61.53 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc traded for a price of $65.08 per share and a market cap of $6.17Bil. The stock has returned 42.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 15.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -119.87 and a price-sales ratio of 13.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Champlain Investment Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CLVT by 8,341,745 shares. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.98.

On 08/12/2022, Clarivate PLC traded for a price of $13.13 per share and a market cap of $8.84Bil. The stock has returned -43.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Clarivate PLC has a price-book ratio of 0.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.00 and a price-sales ratio of 3.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 2,017,620-share investment in NYSE:PLAN. Previously, the stock had a 0.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $64.77 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Anaplan Inc traded for a price of $63.73 per share and a market cap of $9.59Bil. The stock has returned 16.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Anaplan Inc has a price-book ratio of 38.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -51.13 and a price-sales ratio of 14.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 259,565 shares in NYSE:FDS, giving the stock a 0.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $392.08 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, FactSet Research Systems Inc traded for a price of $441.07 per share and a market cap of $16.75Bil. The stock has returned 22.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FactSet Research Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 43.28, a price-book ratio of 13.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 31.85 and a price-sales ratio of 9.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 3,015,567 shares in NYSE:BBWI, giving the stock a 0.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.48 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Bath & Body Works Inc traded for a price of $39.99 per share and a market cap of $9.13Bil. The stock has returned -34.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bath & Body Works Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.13 and a price-sales ratio of 1.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

