USS Investment Management Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 708 stocks valued at a total of $10.01Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.91%), MSFT(5.21%), and BXSL(2.86%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were USS Investment Management Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 57,532 shares in NAS:TSEM, giving the stock a 2.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.62 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Tower Semiconductor Ltd traded for a price of $47.65 per share and a market cap of $5.18Bil. The stock has returned 67.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tower Semiconductor Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-book ratio of 3.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.97 and a price-sales ratio of 3.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, USS Investment Management Ltd bought 884,000 shares of NAS:VWOB for a total holding of 1,241,775. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.58.

On 08/12/2022, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $64.77 per share and a market cap of $2.84Bil. The stock has returned -15.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 658,892 shares in NAS:PDD, giving the stock a 0.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.75 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Pinduoduo Inc traded for a price of $48.8 per share and a market cap of $61.70Bil. The stock has returned -44.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pinduoduo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.49, a price-book ratio of 5.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.99 and a price-sales ratio of 4.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, USS Investment Management Ltd bought 16,000 shares of NAS:SPNS for a total holding of 24,990. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.19.

On 08/12/2022, Sapiens International Corp NV traded for a price of $22.67 per share and a market cap of $1.25Bil. The stock has returned -17.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sapiens International Corp NV has a price-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-book ratio of 3.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.59 and a price-sales ratio of 2.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 187,622 shares. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 08/12/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $172.1 per share and a market cap of $2,765.78Bil. The stock has returned 16.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-book ratio of 47.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.54 and a price-sales ratio of 7.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

