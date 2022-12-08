HS Management Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

HS Management Partners, LLC is an investment management firm based out of New York City, New York. The company was originally established in 2007 by founder Harry W. Segalas, who was previously the CEO and CIO of W.P. Stewart & Co. Inc., and is still with the company acting as its Managing Member and CIO. HS Management Partners has grown from its inception to now operate with 14 employees of which half are investment professionals. The company conducts its research both internally and externally, utilizing a fundamental methodology. HS Management Partners invests using a bottom up investment approach, allocating its assets in the growth stocks of companies in the public equity markets on a global scale. The company invests most heavily in the consumer discretionary sector, which alone makes up over half of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the information technology, which makes up another fifth of its allocations, and consumer staples sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company holds its allocations an average of just over 9 quarters with its top 10 holdings being held for approximately 5.4 quarters on average. HS Management Partners, in the most recent quarter, had a turnover rate of 26.1%. The company manages over $3 billion in total assets under management spread across over 200 total accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts. Both of HS Management Partners’s total number of accounts and total assets under management have been increasing in recent years with its total assets under management growing significantly from $270 million back in 2010 to experience over ten times in growth to its current amount today. The company mainly caters to charities and high net worth individuals, which each make up over a quarter of its entire client base, and also provides services to a variety of other clientele.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 24 stocks valued at a total of $2.76Bil. The top holdings were RL(7.34%), SLB(7.02%), and UPS(6.91%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HS Management Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 704,517-share investment in NYSE:TGT. Previously, the stock had a 4.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $192.05 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Target Corp traded for a price of $172.48 per share and a market cap of $79.98Bil. The stock has returned -32.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Target Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-book ratio of 7.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.06 and a price-sales ratio of 0.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 51,424 shares in NAS:BKNG, giving the stock a 3.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2136.85 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Booking Holdings Inc traded for a price of $2120.98 per share and a market cap of $84.22Bil. The stock has returned -3.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Booking Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 56.57, a price-book ratio of 21.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.74 and a price-sales ratio of 5.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 456,940-share investment in NYSE:STZ. Previously, the stock had a 3.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $243.17 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Constellation Brands Inc traded for a price of $243.73 per share and a market cap of $46.10Bil. The stock has returned 16.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Constellation Brands Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.82, a price-book ratio of 3.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.18 and a price-sales ratio of 5.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 288,095 shares in NYSE:HD, giving the stock a 2.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $295.3 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, The Home Depot Inc traded for a price of $314.89 per share and a market cap of $323.63Bil. The stock has returned -3.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Home Depot Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.13 and a price-sales ratio of 2.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 1,117,225 shares in NYSE:BALL, giving the stock a 2.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $76.11 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Ball Corp traded for a price of $59.47 per share and a market cap of $18.69Bil. The stock has returned -32.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ball Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-book ratio of 5.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.26 and a price-sales ratio of 1.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

