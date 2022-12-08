APG Asset Management US Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

APG Asset Management US Inc. is a private investment management company. The company was founded in 1998 and was former known as ABP Investments US Inc. APG Asset Management US Inc. is based out of New York in the Chrysler Center, sharing the building the New Holland Capital, and acts as a hedge fund manager working exclusively for its parent company APG Asset Management. The company is one of the arms of the asset management segment of APG with other regional divisions including Hong Kong, which focuses on investments in property infrastructure and shares in emerging markets and acts as a stepping stone between Japan, India and Australia, and Brussels, which works with the client pension funds and the Dutch pension system. APG Asset Management US Inc. mainly focuses on investments in focused income securities, property, hedge funds, private equity and infrastructure. The company, as of 2015, has a total market value of over $11 billion and invests its assets primarily in the services sector, which alone makes up over 90% of its total allocations, and also invests in the capital goods, health care, financial, consumer cyclical, and information technology sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. APG Asset Management US currently has over $108 billion in total assets under management spread across 19 accounts. Of these accounts, 12 are discretionary, which make up $61 billion in assets managed, and 7 are non-discretionary, which make up the remaining $47 billion in assets. Both its total number of accounts and total assets under management have grown in recent years, with its growth from 13 accounts to its current amount reflecting its increase from $71 billion in assets under management to its amount today. APG Asset Management US currently offers its services to pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, and investment advisors, each of which make up approximately one third of its client base.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 44 stocks valued at a total of $14.64Bil. The top holdings were PLD(16.64%), DLR(9.05%), and EQIX(7.04%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were APG Asset Management US Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, APG Asset Management US Inc. bought 553,242 shares of NYSE:ARE for a total holding of 6,852,982. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $170.2.

On 08/12/2022, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc traded for a price of $170.09 per share and a market cap of $27.75Bil. The stock has returned -14.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 91.93, a price-book ratio of 1.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.81 and a price-sales ratio of 11.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 1,182,194 shares in NYSE:DRE, giving the stock a 0.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.79 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Duke Realty Corp traded for a price of $64.86 per share and a market cap of $24.97Bil. The stock has returned 29.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Duke Realty Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-book ratio of 3.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.28 and a price-sales ratio of 22.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 1,085,111-share investment in NYSE:UDR. Previously, the stock had a 0.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.54 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, UDR Inc traded for a price of $50.13 per share and a market cap of $16.29Bil. The stock has returned -3.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UDR Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 104.44, a price-book ratio of 4.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 18.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.58 and a price-sales ratio of 11.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

APG Asset Management US Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:ESS by 148,871 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $303.35.

On 08/12/2022, Essex Property Trust Inc traded for a price of $297.13 per share and a market cap of $19.35Bil. The stock has returned -2.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Essex Property Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 50.28, a price-book ratio of 3.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 14.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.58 and a price-sales ratio of 12.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 516,256 shares in NYSE:ELS, giving the stock a 0.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.64 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc traded for a price of $76.84 per share and a market cap of $14.30Bil. The stock has returned -4.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 50.55, a price-book ratio of 9.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.07 and a price-sales ratio of 10.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

