Ensemble Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 27 stocks valued at a total of $888.00Mil. The top holdings were MA(8.61%), HD(8.46%), and GOOGL(8.43%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ensemble Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 423,275 shares in NYSE:NKE, giving the stock a 4.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $118.52 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Nike Inc traded for a price of $116.07 per share and a market cap of $182.06Bil. The stock has returned -31.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nike Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-book ratio of 11.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.18 and a price-sales ratio of 3.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Ensemble Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CMG by 25,506 shares. The trade had a 3.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1396.12.

On 08/12/2022, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc traded for a price of $1663.7 per share and a market cap of $46.19Bil. The stock has returned -11.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 62.31, a price-book ratio of 21.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 40.05 and a price-sales ratio of 5.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 105,465-share investment in NAS:ISRG. Previously, the stock had a 2.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $235.67 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Intuitive Surgical Inc traded for a price of $238.37 per share and a market cap of $85.12Bil. The stock has returned -28.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuitive Surgical Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 60.66, a price-book ratio of 7.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 39.71 and a price-sales ratio of 14.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Ensemble Capital Management, LLC bought 148,275 shares of NYSE:BR for a total holding of 375,031. The trade had a 2.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $145.28.

On 08/12/2022, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc traded for a price of $183.22 per share and a market cap of $21.48Bil. The stock has returned 7.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.29, a price-book ratio of 11.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.25 and a price-sales ratio of 3.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Ensemble Capital Management, LLC bought 42,940 shares of NYSE:NOW for a total holding of 87,378. The trade had a 2.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $477.87.

On 08/12/2022, ServiceNow Inc traded for a price of $506.51 per share and a market cap of $102.32Bil. The stock has returned -12.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ServiceNow Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 567.49, a price-book ratio of 24.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 147.29 and a price-sales ratio of 15.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

