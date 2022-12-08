Theleme Partners LLP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 12 stocks valued at a total of $2.50Bil. The top holdings were MRNA(36.37%), WFC(25.30%), and LRCX(7.91%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Theleme Partners LLP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,505,000 shares in NYSE:SCHW, giving the stock a 3.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $69.21 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Charles Schwab Corp traded for a price of $75 per share and a market cap of $142.28Bil. The stock has returned 0.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charles Schwab Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-book ratio of 4.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.15 and a price-sales ratio of 7.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Theleme Partners LLP reduced their investment in NYSE:WFC by 2,135,000 shares. The trade had a 3.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.96.

On 08/12/2022, Wells Fargo & Co traded for a price of $45.94 per share and a market cap of $174.25Bil. The stock has returned -8.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wells Fargo & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-book ratio of 1.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.90 and a price-sales ratio of 2.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Theleme Partners LLP bought 412,000 shares of NAS:META for a total holding of 1,223,000. The trade had a 2.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $193.38.

On 08/12/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $180.5 per share and a market cap of $485.10Bil. The stock has returned -50.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-book ratio of 3.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.41 and a price-sales ratio of 4.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Theleme Partners LLP reduced their investment in NYSE:AA by 101,470 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $65.27.

On 08/12/2022, Alcoa Corp traded for a price of $52.76 per share and a market cap of $9.49Bil. The stock has returned 17.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alcoa Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-book ratio of 1.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.34 and a price-sales ratio of 0.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Theleme Partners LLP reduced their investment in NYSE:SONY by 48,300 shares. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.79.

On 08/12/2022, Sony Group Corp traded for a price of $86.8 per share and a market cap of $107.36Bil. The stock has returned -13.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sony Group Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-book ratio of 2.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.60 and a price-sales ratio of 1.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

