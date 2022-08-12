TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2022 / Highmark Interactive Inc (HMRK:V) Is pleased to announce the issuance of a CDN $1 Million dollar 8% convertible note ("Note") paid semi-annually for a term of two years with a conversion price based on future equity issuance. Purchasers of the note are management and directors. The price at which the Note may be converted will not be less than the greater of (i) $0.09 and (ii) the offering price of an equity financing in year one of the Note and (i) $0.10 and (ii) the offering price of an equity financing in year two of the Note.

The funds will be used for the purposes of working capital to expedite sales and marketing initiatives for the ER Think Ahead Pathways program, ER deployment and to assist in the continued expansion of HMRK's FDA approved EQ software into the U.S. marketplace.

About Highmark Interactive

Highmark Interactive was created to change the paradigm of testing and management for brain and mental health. Highmark's approach is focused on providing real-time data to health providers to support proactive, preventative interventions and targeted care planning to improve health outcomes.

In addition to a growing network of virtual, in-person and hybrid clinics. Highmark interactive offers the world's first gamified, FDA cleared patient-led assessments as well as digital clinician-led assessments of neurofunction and balance. Together. The technology is used in more than 350 health organizations globally.

By unlocking insights, Highmark's platform enables precision medicine and creates a more contemporary model for delivering better outcomes in medical, mental health and rehabilitation services.

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

Learn more: https://www.highmark.tech/

For further information:

Highmark Interactive Inc.

Sanjeev Sharma, President & CEO. [email protected] or 1-855-969-5079

Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE: Highmark Interactive Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/711980/Highmark-Interactive-Inc-Issues-1-Million-Convertible-Note-for-Working-Capital-Growth



