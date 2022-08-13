UBS OCONNOR LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

UBS O’Connor LLC is a private hedge fund sponsor based out of Chicago, Illinois. The company was established in 2000 and has grown from its inception to now have locations in Stamford and New York City. UBS O’Connor is headed by CIO and Managing Director Dawn Nora Fitzpatrick and has grown from its inception to now have 161 employees of which 66 are investment professionals. The company operates as a subsidiary of UBS AG, its parent company. UBS O’Connor conducts its research both internally and externally, utilizing a fundamental and quantitative methodology with both top down and bottom up investment approaches. The company utilizes a variety of global long short, merger and convertible arbitrage, and credit long short strategies to make its investment decisions, allocating its assets across fixed income, public equity, alternative, and real estate markets on a global scale. UBS O’Connor invests most heavily in the consumer discretionary sector, which alone makes up over a fifth of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the information technology, consumer staples, health care, materials, energy, finance, and industrials sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The firm’s top 10 holdings together make up over a fifth of its total asset allocations, and the company has a relatively high turnover rate of approximately 81.8%. The company currently holds over $13 billion in total assets under management spread across 23 accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts. Although UBS O’Connor’s total number of managed accounts has been decreasing in recent years, its total amount of managed assets has been increasing, growing significantly from $5.1 billion back in 2010 to well over twice that amount today despite some volatility. The company mainly caters to pooled investment vehicles, which alone makes up over three quarters of its entire client base, and also provides services to investment companies.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 941 stocks valued at a total of $5.71Bil. The top holdings were ACC(8.10%), CDK(5.07%), and COHR(4.48%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were UBS OCONNOR LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 6,719,434-share investment in NYSE:MGP. Previously, the stock had a 87.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.64 during the quarter.

On 08/13/2022, MGM Growth Properties LLC traded for a price of $41.64 per share and a market cap of $6.53Bil. The stock has returned 22.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MGM Growth Properties LLC has a price-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-book ratio of 2.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.66 and a price-sales ratio of 8.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 670,991-share investment in NAS:ECOL. Previously, the stock had a 10.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.95 during the quarter.

On 08/13/2022, US Ecology Inc traded for a price of $47.99 per share and a market cap of $1.51Bil. The stock has returned 13.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, US Ecology Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.83 and a price-sales ratio of 1.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 7,174,697 shares in NYSE:ACC, giving the stock a 8.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $63.21 during the quarter.

On 08/13/2022, American Campus Communities Inc traded for a price of $65.42 per share and a market cap of $9.12Bil. The stock has returned 36.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Campus Communities Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 130.84, a price-book ratio of 2.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 81.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.34 and a price-sales ratio of 9.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 5,289,369 shares in NAS:CDK, giving the stock a 5.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $53.97 during the quarter.

On 08/13/2022, CDK Global Inc traded for a price of $54.76 per share and a market cap of $6.39Bil. The stock has returned 13.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CDK Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-book ratio of 11.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.71 and a price-sales ratio of 2.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 959,674 shares in NAS:COHR, giving the stock a 4.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $268.07 during the quarter.

On 08/13/2022, Coherent Inc traded for a price of $266.22 per share and a market cap of $6.61Bil. The stock has returned 0.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coherent Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.50, a price-book ratio of 7.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.64 and a price-sales ratio of 4.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

