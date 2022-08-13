OAK ASSOCIATES LTD /OH/ recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3875 EMBASSY PARKWAY AKRON, OH 44333

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 130 stocks valued at a total of $1.28Bil. The top holdings were GOOG(7.49%), AMZN(7.30%), and KLAC(4.72%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were OAK ASSOCIATES LTD /OH/’s top five trades of the quarter.

OAK ASSOCIATES LTD /OH/ reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 50,286 shares. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 08/13/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $172.1 per share and a market cap of $2,765.78Bil. The stock has returned 16.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-book ratio of 47.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.54 and a price-sales ratio of 7.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

OAK ASSOCIATES LTD /OH/ reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 1,996 shares. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.07.

On 08/13/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $121.68 per share and a market cap of $1,593.38Bil. The stock has returned -11.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-book ratio of 6.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.94 and a price-sales ratio of 5.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 265,193-share investment in NAS:DKNG. Previously, the stock had a 0.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $14.15 during the quarter.

On 08/13/2022, DraftKings Inc traded for a price of $20.67 per share and a market cap of $9.27Bil. The stock has returned -62.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DraftKings Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -5.13 and a price-sales ratio of 4.96.

OAK ASSOCIATES LTD /OH/ reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 1,640 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.5.

On 08/13/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $122.65 per share and a market cap of $1,592.94Bil. The stock has returned -11.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-book ratio of 6.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.94 and a price-sales ratio of 5.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

OAK ASSOCIATES LTD /OH/ reduced their investment in NAS:EBAY by 77,100 shares. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.88.

On 08/13/2022, eBay Inc traded for a price of $49.44 per share and a market cap of $27.16Bil. The stock has returned -27.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, eBay Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 117.72, a price-book ratio of 5.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -11.82 and a price-sales ratio of 2.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.