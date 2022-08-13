HENNESSY ADVISORS INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. is an investment management firm based out of Novato, California. The company was established in 1989 by Neil J. Hennessy, who remains with the company today acting as its President, Chairman, and CEO. The company launched its first mutual fund in 1996 and would acquire Cornerstone Value and Cornerstone Growth Funds in 2000 before having its IPO in 2002. The firm would continue to expand its business and offerings through acquisitions, merging with Lindner Asset Management and acquiring a wide variety of funds including SYM Select Growth, Henlopen, and other funds. Hennessy Advisors has grown from its inception to now have 19 employees of which 8 are investment professionals. The company conducts its research internally and invests in the growth stocks of companies in the public equity and fixed income markets on a global scale. Hennessy Advisors invests most heavily in the utilities and telecommunications sector, which alone makes up over a third of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the energy, finance, consumer discretionary, materials, health care, and industrials sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. None of the company’s holdings exceed 3% of its total asset allocations and the company has a relatively low turnover rate of 6.25%. Hennessy Advisors holds over $5.5 billion in total assets under management spread across 16 accounts, all of which are discretionary. Both of its total number of accounts and total assets under management have been increasing in recent years with its total managed assets growing significantly from $900 million back in 2010 to over 6 times that amount today. The company currently caters exclusively to investment companies. Hennessy Advisors offers a wide array of mutual funds including its Cornerstone Growth Fund, Large Value Fund, Technology Fund, Japan Fund, and Equity and Income Fund.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 283 stocks valued at a total of $1.67Bil. The top holdings were LNG(1.81%), ATO(1.79%), and ENB(1.75%).

The guru established a new position worth 529,200 shares in NYSE:TRP, giving the stock a 1.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $55.83 during the quarter.

On 08/13/2022, TC Energy Corp traded for a price of $51.15 per share and a market cap of $51.76Bil. The stock has returned 12.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TC Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-book ratio of 2.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.66 and a price-sales ratio of 4.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 372,400-share investment in NYSE:DINO. Previously, the stock had a 0.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.71 during the quarter.

On 08/13/2022, HF Sinclair Corp traded for a price of $51.63 per share and a market cap of $11.20Bil. The stock has returned 72.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, HF Sinclair Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-book ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.63 and a price-sales ratio of 0.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 110,960-share investment in NYSE:GSK. Previously, the stock had a 0.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.4 during the quarter.

On 08/13/2022, GSK PLC traded for a price of $36.03 per share and a market cap of $73.27Bil. The stock has returned -9.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GSK PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-book ratio of 3.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.65 and a price-sales ratio of 1.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, HENNESSY ADVISORS INC bought 10 shares of NYSE:BRK.A for a total holding of 66. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $472090.

On 08/13/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $452697.25 per share and a market cap of $663.74Bil. The stock has returned 3.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 62.30, a price-book ratio of 1.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.34 and a price-sales ratio of 2.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

HENNESSY ADVISORS INC reduced their investment in NYSE:EQT by 135,700 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.12.

On 08/13/2022, EQT Corp traded for a price of $46.19 per share and a market cap of $17.09Bil. The stock has returned 148.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EQT Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.74 and a price-sales ratio of 1.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

